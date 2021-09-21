A dust storm moves across the area as Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Headline USA) Thousands of illegal immigrants encamped in Del Rio, Texas are evading federal efforts to round them up, with many heading to Mexico to look for a better spot to reenter the country.

Now, the Biden administration is requesting the military to intervene while one member of the squad is calling Americans racist for refusing to let all the migrants enter.

A Pentagon spokesperson said Monday that the Biden administration has officially asked for military help in transporting the immigrants, which at one point reached 15,000 in number. NEW: We are back underneath the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, this morning, where up to 12,000 migrants are still camped out after crossing into the US illegally. Conditions here are similar to a third world refugee camp. @TxDPS has secured area while BP works. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HKFPYuZZMp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021 WATCH: A firsthand look at Joe Biden’s horrific border crisis in Del Rio, Texas. pic.twitter.com/mGoTJv03EN — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 18, 2021 DHS Secretary […]