Covid mandates are only for the peasants and they’re actually admitting it.
Not one celebrity wore a face mask on Sunday evening at the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Maskless celebrities were hugging and kissing each other at the awards ceremony while the ‘hired help’ was forced to mask .
LA health officials said the celebrities didn’t violate the county’s mask mandate because there are special exceptions for Hollywood degenerates.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told CNN reporter Oliver Darcy that the maskless Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events.
And by “additional safety modifications” they mean the hired help and the servants were wearing masks so it’s all good, because science. New: LA County Department of Public Health tells me that the mask-less Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events. pic.twitter.com/6S105zYjbJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 20, […]
