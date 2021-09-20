AP Photo/Christian Chavez Members of the media and Democrat politicians awakened from their apathy toward the southern border crisis Monday after an El Paso Times story portrayed dramatic events on the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas.

Without a second of fact-checking, a narrative formed among MNSBC types and Democrat senators and representatives that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents used “whips” on migrants who illegally crossed the Mexico-United States border in recent days.

“As the Haitians tried to climb onto the U.S. side of the river Sunday afternoon, the agent shouted: ‘Let’s go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!’” the newspaper reported. “The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river who were trying to return to an encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio after buying food and water in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. One migrant fell as he tried to dodge, others shielded their heads with their hands.”

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, arguably one of the most left-wing “journalists” in America, quickly shared the excerpt .

But was it true? Perhaps not. This is not true because BP agents are not issued whips. And from what I’ve seen, it looks like […]