It’s reported that no disciplinary action is expected over a grave error made by the US military after a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, seven of them being children, in late August. BREAKING: Gen. McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, to announce no ISIS-K fighters killed in U.S. drone strike in Kabul Aug 29. 10 civilians killed, including 7 children in Toyota. No disciplinary action expected, officials say. US military stands by intel leading to strike. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 17, 2021 Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson for Fox News on Friday broke the story of the Pentagon’s pending admission that the US drone strike didn’t kill any ISIS-K personnel but claimed the lives of one dozen innocent civilians , a majority children. “No disciplinary action expected, officials say, according to Tomlinson’s reporting. “US military stands by intel leading to strike.”

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, stated at a Pentagon news conference: “We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces.” The investigation “now concludes that our strike was a tragic mistake,” McKenzie acknowledged.

A New York Times investigation […]