Doctors in the US are being threatened with the loss of their careers over using alternatives to treat COVID-19 such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, a doctor-turned-whistleblower told radio host Stew Peters.

Doctors treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are reportedly facing threats of losing their careers as the Biden regime pushes for mass vaccinations across the US, according to a whistleblower who spoke to Stew Peters. Peters hosted a doctor named “Steve,” whose full name is deliberately kept hidden as to protect himself from punishments for speaking out against the medical tyranny. The doctor provided viewers with a copy of a letter that “unequivocally threatens doctors with the loss of their careers if they should recommend specific COVID treatments.” “They’ve said spreading any misinformation or disinformation is grounds for suspension or revocation of their medical license,” said the Steve. “Being specifically vague doesn’t help anyone. But it leaves them open for lots of latitude on how they want to determine whether you’re providing care within their supposed guidelines, of course they will always change.”

“So, it’s hard to put that down on the same token to say ‘if you spread misinformation or disinformation’ with no definition, but ‘if you do […]