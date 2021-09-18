On Friday Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes decided to take a bold stance against vaccine mandates in America , saying that she refuses to cave from any kind of societal pressure to get inoculated with the COVID-19 shot.

Kroes told her 6.8 million Instagram followers “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

The full description of the post and a link can be found below: The past few months have been very peaceful without social media:)

A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith. That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow. So I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us. Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights. They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So […]