AP Photo/Alex Brandon As RedState reported yesterday , the situation at the Southern border, specifically in Del Rio, TX, has gone far beyond anything we have seen before. Well over 10,000, mostly Haitian, illegal immigrants have crossed the river and are continuing to do so today. A full-blown refugee camp demonstrating deplorable conditions has also formed under the large bridge that marks the entry point from Mexico.

Here’s some of what that looked like on the ground. Video from inside the migrant beachhead in Del Rio Texas. Read more: https://t.co/VriVBALxbb pic.twitter.com/QXiOYpNFeF — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 17, 2021 While I know many, including some on the right, get really uncomfortable when you call illegal immigration an “invasion,” at least in this particular case, that’s exactly what it is. A massive, organized group of Haitians are defying the Border Patrol and crossing en masse, not in the middle of the desert, but at a border entry point. The authorities have simply been overwhelmed by the sheer numbers.

As this has played out, the question of where Joe Biden is became paramount. Of course, we know where he personally is — at the beach on vacation again because he’s a terrible […]