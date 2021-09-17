Ted Cruz Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released video that he recorded in Del Rio, Texas, of the national security and humanitarian disaster that has unfolded on Democrat President Joe Biden’s watch.

The video showed thousands upon thousands of illegal aliens who were being held by the Biden administration under an overpass.

Cruz said that more than 10,000 were being held.

“The reason they’re here is simple,” Cruz says in the video. “Eight days ago, the Biden administration made a political decision, a political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti. They did that on September 8th. Eight days later these numbers appear.”

“On September 8th, underneath this bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people,” Cruz continued. “But when the word got out that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were no longer deporting people that came from Haiti, suddenly everyone was here, called their friends, called their family, and the numbers surged to 10,503. That’s what’s here today. It is more than the capacity of the Border Patrol to handle.”

“This is the result of a political decision,” Cruz concluded. “This is the result that is indefensible. What we are seeing here, this is wrong. This is inhumane and this is […]