On Tuesday night over 350,000 ballots tabulated in the recall election in California disappeared on live TV. The AP responded yesterday that this issue occurred due to a human error.

On Tuesday night on CNN live in front of a national audience over 350,000 ballots calling for the California recount suddenly disappeared. This is similar to the many ‘glitches’ we uncovered after the 2020 Election where ballots seemingly disappeared.

We discussed these peculiar events with Steve Bannon on the War Room. BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost Yesterday the AP provided a reason for the disappearance of the ballots in the California recount election on Tuesday. The ballots disappeared due to a staff error. CLAIM: During live CNN election coverage of the California recall election on Sept. 14, more than 350,000 votes to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom suddenly disappeared. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Edison Research, the polling firm that provides election data to CNN, said a data reporting error by one […]