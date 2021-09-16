In recent months, the Biden administration has continually blamed unvaccinated people for the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, everyday citizens feel the need to harass anyone who does not submit to the authoritarian federal government.

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, one man inside a Target store took it upon himself to publicly chastise a customer who was not wearing a mask .

The video was taken by the woman being harassed, and it began with her explaining that the man had been following her around the store as she pointed the camera at him.

“You’re not going to follow me around in the store and point at me to people,” she said. “So I will video you.” Imagine doing this and thinking you came out on top pic.twitter.com/O2DkGPA6Pq — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 16, 2021 The man then started to parrot leftist talking points about the state mask regulation, and he attempted to bolster his credibility by claiming his wife is some sort of infectious disease expert .

“So my wife is a doctor who specializes in infectious disease,” he said. “So, you know, do you think that she just doesn’t know what she’s talking about?”

Of course, the woman […]