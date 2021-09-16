Former President Donald Trump has released a statement in solidarity with those being detained without speedy trial in connection with the January 6 riot.

Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump said in his statement.

“In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!” he added.

“The statement was issued ahead of Saturday’s rally to protest the treatment of Capitol rioters,” Axios notes. “Over 600 known federal defendants face charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.” “The ‘Justice for J6 rally’ is organized by a nonprofit group led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard,” Axios added. “Trump has not indicated whether he will attend or participate.”

However, this is false. Donald Trump has told supporters to stay away from the rally.

“Trump also characterized the planned Sept. 18 rally at the U.S. Capitol as a ‘setup’ meant to denigrate Republican voters regardless of what transpires,” the Federalist reported in an exclusive.“On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said, referring to the rally . “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s […]