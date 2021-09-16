After more than a year of discussions on whether certain vitamins and minerals help with the prevention and treatment of COVID, the NIH now shows that Vitamin C, Vitamin and D and Zinc work.
The NIH is finally recognizing that certain supplements do help in the treatment of COVID. A year ago to the day, Rep. Louie Gohmert recovered from COVID by taking HCQ and zinc and the Mainstream Media had nothing to say about it.
TRENDING: New Missouri COVID Whistleblower: HOSPITALS are LYING to the public about COVID… and I CAN PROVE IT “Without a Doubt Hydroxychloroquine Protocols Helped Me – I Was Symptom Free in 4 Days” – Congressman Louie Gohmert Speaks Out on His Bout with COVID-19 Now a year later the NIH is recommending vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc for treatment or prevention of COVID.
Take some vitamins and zinc and get some rest and call me in the morning.
