After more than a year of discussions on whether certain vitamins and minerals help with the prevention and treatment of COVID, the NIH now shows that Vitamin C, Vitamin and D and Zinc work.

The NIH is finally recognizing that certain supplements do help in the treatment of COVID. A year ago to the day, Rep. Louie Gohmert recovered from COVID by taking HCQ and zinc and the Mainstream Media had nothing to say about it.

"Without a Doubt Hydroxychloroquine Protocols Helped Me – I Was Symptom Free in 4 Days" – Congressman Louie Gohmert Speaks Out on His Bout with COVID-19 Now a year later the NIH is recommending vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc for treatment or prevention of COVID.

Take some vitamins and zinc and get some rest and call me in the morning.