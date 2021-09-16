A high-ranking general in the People’s Liberation Army collaborated on research alongside fired scientist Xiangguo Qiu from Canada’s high-security infectious disease laboratory in Winnipeg. Two researchers, including Qiu, had their security clearances revoked at the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) after sending samples of Ebola and Henipavirus to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)

The Globe and Mail reports that Major-General Chen Wei is revered by President Xi Jinping for developing a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. She is also revealed to have worked alongside Canadian government lab scientist Xiangguo Qiu, who was mysteriously fired.

The Chinese Communist general and scientist collaborated on two scientific papers on Ebola in 2016 and 2020.

Notably, the scientific papers do not identify Chen Wei as an available and top-ranking epidemiologist in China. Instead, the documents only mention her Ph.D. and previous work at the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. The Globe confirmed both were the same person.

Author Elaine Dewar first reported the links between Dr. Qiu and Maj.-Gen. Chen, in her recent book, On the Origin of the Deadliest Pandemic in 100 Years: An investigation.

Asked if the Public Health Agency of Canada deemed it standard practice for its personnel to work alongside high-ranking Chinese military, PHAC spokesperson Anne […]