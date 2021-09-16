On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Federalist Western Correspondent Tristan Justice and Staff Writer Jordan Davidson break down how the failed recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom cemented the state as a leftist paradise.

“I think one of the biggest takeaways from this recall race is that California, if it hadn’t already, really cemented itself as this progressive paradise where the elite lockdowns are not only accepted but they’re welcomed,” Justice said. “And the hypocrisy that comes with them and the creation of this kind of two-class system are breeding the very inequalities that liberals claim to demise — [that] is the new norm going forward.”

Davidson agreed there’s “a willingness by people after the pandemic to accept what they’re being told.”

“And that’s not always bad but there’s just not another layer to it. They just accept it at face value and that’s all they need,” she said. “So I’m not sure that with that attitude, especially in an area where that attitude is so prolific, in a progressive paradise, that you will get back to normal.”

