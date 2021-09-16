Israeli medical personnel tend to COVID-19 patients inside an isolation ward at the Ziv Medical Centre in the city of Safed in northern Israel on Aug. 12, 2021. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images) Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-N.J.) announced on Wednesday he would introduce new legislation that would treat recovered COVID-19 patients the same as those who have been vaccinated.

The proposed measure will apply to any vaccine mandate or passport scheme that may be implemented, according to a statement by Pennacchio.

The introduction of the bill addresses public concerns with President Joe Biden’s recent decision to force vaccines on many Americans, as well as concerns with governments and private businesses mandating vaccine passports for their workers and the public to participate in recreation and other daily activities, Pennacchio said in the statement.

When drafting his legislation, the senator drew from policies implemented by Israel to counter the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

According to a recent Israeli study , which has not been peer-reviewed yet, natural immunity gained from recovering from COVID-19 “was estimated to be about 13 times stronger than having two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” reported News Medical .

“The science strongly suggests that people who have recovered from prior […]