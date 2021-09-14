A Phoenix police officer stands outside his vehicle in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 30, 2020. (Matt York/AP Photo) Arizona’s state police force is in the Pacific Northwest in an attempt to bolster its ranks. The push comes on the heels of news that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee isn’t allowing exceptions to his vaccine mandate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced that they would be in Washington state from Sept. 7 through Sept. 19 to recruit potential new officers.

Their counterpart, the Washington State Patrol, shared Arizona’s announcement on Twitter. The @Arizona_DPS (AZDPS) is visiting WA State from September 7th – 19th. They will be actively recruiting at events around the state and primarily at the Washington State Fair. AZDPS will be conducting testing at the Helen Sommers building in on the 18th and 19th of September. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) September 8, 2021 The recruiting push aimed specifically at Washington state is noticeable since news broke the week prior that Gov. Jay Inslee’s office had issued blanket denials of requests from officers to be exempt from his vaccination mandate.

Emails obtained by KTTH show a response to an inquiry about religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“At this time it […]