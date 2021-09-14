(AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck) Back in the 1990s, there was a very brief flurry of popularity for an English alt rock band named Pop Will Eat Itself. The band’s name was and is quite prescient, given the pop music and pop culture world’s present insistence on believing the myth of social media equalization between performer and fan. It should come as no surprise that the same followers who one minute are all bout the “YAAAAS SLAY KWEEN” will the very next minute turn with equal ferocity against the one they had just praised if said performer dares go against, or even appear to go against, the current party line. Such is the situation with rapper Nicki Minaj, who today was raked over the burning Twitter coals for daring to admit she had recently contracted COVID.

The matter started with Minaj replying to a fan’s tweet regarding why she didn’t attend this year’s Met Gala. Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his […]