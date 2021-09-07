You may not hear as much now about Black Lives Matter as you did in the fateful year of 2020, but rest assured, it is still deeply affecting key aspects of our lives today.

Article by Mike Gonzalez from Daily Signal.

The divisive critical race theory conflicts flaring across the country are a legacy of BLM. So is the crime wave that blights our cities, as are the race-conscious policies that President Joe Biden is signing into law.

Not bad for organizations founded by Marxists who set out explicitly to dismantle the foundations of American society.

As I explain in my new book, “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution,” published yesterday, Alicia Garza, one of the main BLM founders, made her goals clear in Maine in 2019, when she told a group of eager New England leftists:

We’re talking about changing how we’ve organized this country, so that we actually can achieve the justice that we are fighting for. I believe we all have work to do to keep dismantling the organizing principle of this society, which creates inequities for everyone, even white people.

Ripping out the foundations of American society is exactly what those indoctrinating schoolchildren and putting American workers through reeducation sessions in their workplaces desire.

Schoolteachers now proudly and openly explain on social media that they bring critical race theory to the classroom to “challenge a broken system.” Meanwhile, beleaguered employees are having to resort to lawsuits to stop their companies from trying to reeducate them through critical race theory.

America proudly—and rightly—proclaims itself “the Land of the Free.” So, how did we get here? Black Lives Matter brought us here.

Critical race theory is the belief that America is systemically racist and oppressive, has been so since its founding, and that all racial disparities are the result of that. The only way to solve those problems is through reeducating Americans into those beliefs and through category-based redistribution, which will require discriminating legally against whites and men.

Not for nothing is Biden now signing into law bills that openly and explicitly discriminate against whites, the first time America has actively sought to deny one race or sex equal protection under the law since Jim Crow.

Critical race theory’s founders are Marxists like Garza, who also “question the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory.”

Critical race theory first emerged in law schools in the 1970s and 1980s, and it became dominant in the field of civil rights. It started to make some headway in K-12 classrooms in the 2010s, but it was slow to affect public policy.

That is, until 2020 happened. Black Lives Matter’s use of the video of George Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death to create the impression that those nine minutes defined America and its supposed systemic racism precipitated months of protests and hundreds of costly riots that stunned the country.

At the center of the mayhem sat the BLM Global Network Foundation, the flagship organization. Traffic to its website surged massively as the protests got underway, spiking just seven days after Floyd’s death, when 1.9 million people flooded to the website, according to its 2020 Impact Report.

Not three days later, critical race theory trainer Robin DiAngelo was rushed into a conference call with no fewer than 184 members of Congress, all from the Democratic caucus. “For all the white people listening right now, thinking I am not talking to you, I am looking directly in your eyes and saying, ‘It is you,’” the high priestess of critical race training intoned with a high sense of drama.

The BLM Global Network Foundation boasted in its 2020 Impact Report, which I quote in my book, that in the second half of 2020, its website was visited by more than 24 million people. “Over the course of 2020, we sent 127,042,508 emails. From these emails, 1,213,992 actions were taken,” the report reads.

The open rate of those astonishing 127 million emails was an unheard-of 63%, whereas 25% is the average for nonprofits.

Unsurprisingly, Black Lives Matter activists were involved in 95% of the 633 incidents that Princeton’s Crisis Monitor identified as riots for which we know the identity of the participants, as I cite in my book.

It was “the costliest civil disorder in U.S. history,” according to the Insurance Information Institute, also quoted in the book.

Since then, as police have pulled back and rogue prosecutors refuse to put in prison criminals that are arrested, we have seen a shocking 35% spike in the murder rates in the 70 cities where one-fifth of Americans live.

So, Black Lives Matter at least has a good start on accomplishing Garza’s goal of “dismantling the organizing principle of society.” But what does it seek to put in its place?

Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, Black Lives Matter’s three main founders, have always been candid about their Marxism, which is a synonym for communism.

In 2015, Garza told SFWeekly that “social movements all over the world have used Marx and Lenin as a foundation to interrupt these systems that are really negatively impacting the majority of people.”

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Also that year, she told a gathering of world communists, Left Forum, that it’s “not possible for a world to emerge where black lives matter if it’s under capitalism, and it’s not possible to abol­ish capitalism without a struggle against national oppression.”

As for Cullors, she has affirmed on the record several times that she’s a Marxist. In fact, with so many journalists denying that she is a communist, Cullors herself released a video on Dec. 14 stating clearly:

“Am I a Marxist? … I do believe in Marxism. It’s a philosophy that I learned really early on in my organizing career … .”

She subsequently adds:

“ … the U.S. is so good at propaganda and being like … it has sold the idea of the American dream, and that’s tied into capitalism and wealth. It’s much harder to sell communism … .”

In a June 2020 interview, Cullors said of Garza and herself: “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

All of this is a matter of public record, easily available to all. Yet, journalists became invested in the social justice narrative of 2020, calling it “the year of racial reckoning” instead of reporting any of this.

They simply ignored the possibility that a group of self-avowed Marxists, who openly seek to overturn society, made use of one man’s tragedy to lead disturbances, and boasted of it, and have so far largely succeeded in their goal.

That’s the reason I wrote the book.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show