When the headline came across my desk last night, I first thought it had to be The Babylon Bee. Those jokesters always come up with headlines that cut close to the edge of reality, but satirical enough to pass off with a chuckle. When I realized it was an actual news report from The Hill, I had to reread the headline twice to make sure I didn’t miss something.

Here’s the Tweet that caught my attention:

State Dept. voices concerns over all-male Taliban government https://t.co/faQqtfImWU pic.twitter.com/Gx8vvHlk39 — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2021

The Taliban has declared Afghanistan is a caliphate. They are going door-to-door murdering their own civilians. They are subjugating the luckiest women in the nation with forced burqas and limited rights, while the unlucky ones are kidnapped, raped, and oftentimes murdered. They’re shipping weapons which we left them to Iran for usage and likely to China for reverse engineering. They are holding American citizens hostage. These are just a few of the atrocities the new government of Afghanistan has perpetrated this week, and it’s only Wednesday.

The Department of State under the Biden-Harris regime decided that out of all of these things upon which to focus their attention, none of them were quite as important as gender-inequality in the government. It just may be the wokest, most idiotic thing our State Department has ever done, which is saying a lot. According to The Hill:

The State Department on Tuesday expressed concerns over the makeup of the new interim Afghan government announced by the Taliban, including the lack of female leaders and the past actions of some of those appointed to top posts.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Hill that although the Taliban “has presented this as a caretaker cabinet,” the U.S. “will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words.”

“We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government,” the spokesperson added.

The statement went on to note that the list of names announced by the Taliban earlier Tuesday “consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women.”

The announced leaders come after the Taliban last month specifically called on women to join government offices in an apparent attempt to portray itself as a more moderate version of the group that previously enforced extreme laws on women and girls, including preventing them from going to school and barring them from leaving their homes unless they were accompanied by a man.

The State Department also said Tuesday that it was “concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals.”

Two decades, thousands of military members’ lives, and trillions of dollars later, the only thing we have in the end is a feeble complaint about diversity towards the leaders of the nation we helped destroy. Under Barack Obama, they said we were trying to lead from behind. Under Joe Biden, we’re just falling further behind the pack. It’s disgraceful.

In the clearest message possible, the Biden-Harris State Department has declared to the world, “No, we’re not back. We’re weak, but at least we’re woke.” The degree of shame this regime is bringing to America cannot be overstated.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

