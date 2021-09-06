A Texas law that bans abortion when an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected went into effect Wednesday, outraging abortion advocates nationwide.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-to-4 decision not to intervene and prevent the Texas Heartbeat Act from being enacted, although it’s already being challenged at the federal level and could be brought again to the Supreme Court.

The left’s visceral reactions, which range from ignorant to unhinged, show how much it esteems killing babies in Texas instead of protecting them.

First, let’s look at some of the most deranged reactions from commentators, journalists, and other influential people on social media.

Above the Law , a widely read and respected legal website, tweeted , “Roe v. Wade just got functionally overturned in Texas. Too somber to put a snarky twist on.”

Above the Law seems too upset to make any informed commentary, provide an explanation, or even tell a snarky joke. I am guessing if Texas passed a law that banned guns, there would be plenty of cheers and jeers to go around.)The Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, tweeted , “The extreme abortion law in Texas is exactly why we need to keep a Senate […]