Brett_Hondow / Pixabay Here’s a story with a happy ending from my state, reported by WSYR-TV at localsyr.com

This is one of those stories that the likes of Everytown, Moms Demand, and Giffords likes to pretend doesn’t happen. Onondaga County District Attorney: Man ‘saved the lives of several individuals’ after fatally shooting man who fired at crowd SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Demetrius Jackson, the man killed in the Lodi Street shooting on Tuesday, was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun while outside of 1808 Lodi Street, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said. Jackson threatened multiple people at the location and fired the loaded handgun in the direction of those people, officials said. An initial report on the incident said that there were about 50 people standing around the crime scene.

It is unclear from the report how many of those 50 people were present during the incident and threatened by Mr. Jackson. Another man, who was on scene and in possession of a 9mm handgun returned fire striking and killing Jackson, Fitzpatrick said. According to Fitzpatrick, this man has a valid pistol permit for the 9mm handgun. The District Attorney said in a statement that based on preliminary investigation, it […]