The Biden administration is reportedly blocking flights from leaving Afghanistan that are carrying hundreds of American citizens, green card holders, and special immigration visa applicants that were rescued through private rescue missions, according to a report from the Fox News.

“Rick Clay, who runs the private rescue group PlanB, told Fox News that the State Department is the only thing preventing the flights he’s organizing from leaving Afghanistan,” Fox News reported. “Two other American individuals separately involved in evacuation efforts, whom Fox News is not naming to avoid jeopardizing ongoing rescue efforts, similarly said that the State Department is the sole entity preventing their charter flights from leaving Afghanistan.”

One of the rescuers on-the-ground in Afghanistan said that “all it takes is a fu–ing phone call” to fix the problem and warned it is unacceptable to be “negotiating with American lives,” Fox News reported

“If one life is lost as a result of this, the blood is on the White House’s hands. The blood is on their hands,” the individual said.

“It is not the Taliban that is holding this up – as much as it sickens me to say that – it is the United States government,” the individual explained.

One of […]