Three toxic water pipes gone. Another 399,997 to go.

After denying for years that Chicago has a widespread problem with brain-damaging lead in tap water, city officials are embarking on a long-delayed campaign to eliminate hidden hazards at virtually every home and two-flat built before the mid-1980s.

The Department of Water Management is moving at a snail’s pace so far, though.

Workers this week dug up the front yard at just the third house approved for a safer copper water line, which replaced one of the thousands of lead pipes connected to the city’s network of underground street mains.

At the current rate there is no chance the department meets Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan for 650 pipe replacements during 2021. There is no incentive to work faster. A new state law gives Chicago a half century to finish the job — a timeline demanded by the mayor.

“Cities tend to be reluctant and even afraid to start this much-needed work,” said Tom Neltner, chemicals policy director at the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund and former assistant commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. “Most are finding that once they get going it is a lot easier than they had feared.”Lightfoot promised nearly a year […]