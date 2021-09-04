Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charlotte, NC — In what should be positive news, it is being ignored by much of the American media. However, CNN Philippines reported that around 80% of Americans ages 16+ have some natural immunity to COVID-19. The finding also shows that the actual case count is likely double that of the official count.

This comes after blood donations led by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the CDC’s Dr. Jefferson Jones sought to determine how close the country was to reaching herd immunity.

Starting in July 2020, the team collected samples in all 50 states, which amounted to 1.4 million blood samples. In May 2021, samples showed that 83.3% possessed antibodies to the virus, which is a more optimistic picture than American media would have us believe.

And while numbers fluctuate and variants emerge, we need to take a careful look at how the story is being distorted. We hear remarks about hospitals overflowing and ICU beds filling, but according to Johns Hopkins, these situations are not solely because of COVID patients. Below, you’ll find the breakdown of ICU beds by COVID and non-COVID beds occupied for Wisconsin, Texas, and South Carolina.

Yes, cases are up, but […]