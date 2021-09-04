Deal with our comrades of the nation’s socialist left and you will soon be appraised that they have certain verbal ticks and tricks. Tropes they trot out at the drop of a Klan hood that explain their twisted worldview that they repeat ad nauseam. There is of course the mind-bogglingly twisted lie that whenever a socialist nation goes bad it somehow suddenly becomes ‘rightwing’. They never quite explain how this takes place, it’s a voodoo politics sort of thing, unheard of outside the faculty lounge. The great thing for the anti-liberty Left is that it always absolves them of being sinister or evil. As a bonus, they can claim that socialism has never been tried before, so it supposedly has never failed.

One of their other favourite little tropes is that the two parties supposedly switched sides during the sixties. Much like the oft-repeated lies that socialist worker’ parties aren’t really socialist workers’ parties. This inversion of reality is meant to clean up the ugly history of the anti-liberty Left. It’s their personal version of the Big lie that they love to project on the pro-freedom Right, but they never can seem to specify what we’re supposedly ‘lying’ about. We on the other hand can easily point to their Big Lie in the alleged ‘Party switch’ mythology. There are many reasons why this lie is ridiculous on it’s face, but the liberticidal left certainly can’t fall back on the truth. After all, these are people who always play to their strengths.

This doesn’t pass the smell test, we’re supposed to believe that individuals who have always strived to judge others by the content of their character suddenly changed with those who judge others by the colour of their skin?

The fact is the abolition of slavery was the raison d’être for the Republican Party. More Republicans voted in favour of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 than Democrats. Meanwhile, there is the ugly history of the KKK, that as historian Democrat Eric Foner noted that “In effect, the Klan was a military force serving the interests of the Democratic Party.” As stated by Carol Swain, professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University:

Once upon a time, every student of history – and that meant pretty much everyone with a high school education – knew this: The Democratic Party was the party of slavery and Jim Crow, and the Republican Party was the party of emancipation and racial integration.

Democrats were the Confederacy and Republicans were the Union. Jim Crow Democrats were dominant in the South and socially tolerant Republicans were dominant in the North.

Of course, the nation’s socialist left often borrows from other socialists and tries to repeat lies over and over until they somehow become the truth. Except that there are, key positions held by both parties that remain unchanged. If the parties had supposedly ‘switched’, why do these issues remain the same, especially when related to laws of the Jim Crow era? Anti-liberty Leftists can never explain why the parties have not switched on key issues such as the common-sense civil right of self-defence.

A case in point is an archaic and discriminatory law from the Jim Crow era that has been used for the purpose of racial discrimination. Professor Clayton Cramer, author of “The Racist Roots of Gun Control,” posits that its vague “good moral character” requirement was actually doublespeak for race. The law in question is from 1919 and the data shows a racial disparity which seems to be the coin of the realm of the anti-liberty Left when it comes to talk of racism. Now, one would expect that if there had actually been a switch in the parties, the Democrats would be chomping at the bit to get rid of this law, while Republicans would be digging in their MAGA heels wanting to keep it in place. Well, you would be wrong in this assessment.

The past few months have seen the shepherding of HB398 that would have eliminated this vestige of a bygone era, back when the liberticidal left at least didn’t deny they were racist, or project that malady on others. The bill had garnered support from the state’s sheriff association recognising that the NICS background check is vastly more efficient. The folklore of the ‘party switch’ was contradicted by the fact that the Republican party wholly endorsed and supported the effort along with pro-freedom groups Gun Owners of America and Grass Roots North Carolina. The folks who supported Jim Crow laws in the past were still behind the times and the Pistol Purchase Permit requirement. The same party that started and supported the KKK and re-segregated the Federal government continued on the same side of racism by opposing HB398.

Governor Jim Crow’ Cooper earned his well-deserved nickname by cynically vetoing HB398. He along with the rest of the party unequivocally proved that the two parties have steadfastly stayed the same for well over 150 years. Despite the squawking from the anti-liberty Left and their gun confiscation obsessed allies of the anti-freedom lobby, the NICS background check system would still be in place. Never mind that at times they love to pretend that we don’t even have a background check system, or that it only operates in certain locations. Governor Jim Crow could have shown that the Democrats have grown over the years and that they are no longer racists. But they are keeping the permit system in place and it will discriminate against the people they pretend they care about. That makes them worse than cowardly hypocrites. For it shows them for what they truly are, power-hungry tyrants.

While this is a critical data point in the conservation of liberty, it is just one of many that shows that the anti-liberty Left has nothing but a series of falsehoods on which they try to sell their socialistic snake oil. Cynical charlatans always with a lie at the ready to explain their past or the abject failure of their base ideology. Governor Jim Crow and his merry band of Democrats just showed everyone that when it comes down to a choice between their principles and controlling people, they will choose power every time. That is why they should never be close to having any power at any time.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

