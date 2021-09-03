A new CDC study found that TWICE AS MANY Americans had COVID immunity than previous estimates.

That means the mortality rate is cut in half. For some reason they are just finding this out now? And yet they demand you believe their ever-changing “science” and treatment plans.

Via Jack Murphy —

TRENDING: ‘You’ve Never Been Pregnant’ – Psaki Snaps at Male Reporter Asking Why ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden Supports Abortion (VIDEO) — Jack Murphy �� ⚔️ (@jackmurphylive) September 3, 2021 CDC admits twice as many people had covid as previously thought. Which means death rates are half. It also means covid is less lethal which means the category of death with covid becomes even dumber. Which means deaths are far lower. — Jack Murphy �� ⚔️ (@jackmurphylive) September 3, 2021 CNN reported: More than 80% of Americans 16 and older have some level of immunity against the coronavirus, mostly through vaccination, a survey of blood donations indicates.

The survey, led by the CDC, also indicates that about twice as many people have been infected with the virus as have been officially counted. More than 39 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection since the pandemic started in 2020. […]