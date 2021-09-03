Now they want audits. A “security breach” impacting the California recall election has officials calling for “rigorous audits” to ensure that the results are legitimate.

The ‘security breach’? Mike Lindell’s Cyber Imposium actually leaked copies of Dominion Voting System’s proprietary Election Management System (EMS). This is an unauthorized form of ‘transparency’ that election officials are not in the least bit interested in. The Associated Press reported on the election security breach.

“A group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election for California’s governor after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly,” the AP reported. “Their letter sent to the secretary of state’s office urges the state to conduct a type of post-election audit that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere.”

“The statewide recall targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, set for Sept. 14, is the first election since copies of Dominion Voting Systems’ election management system were distributed last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election,” the AP continued. “Election offices across 30 states use the Dominion system, […]