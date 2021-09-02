If you thought the Joe Biden Afghanistan disaster was bad now – things are going to get much worse.
Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US armaments.
Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.
And now this…
The Taliban was filmed this week moving captured US military vehicles to Iran.
Thanks to Joe Biden and the woke US Generals. Al-Arabiya reported on the US vehicles heading to Iran. Several #US military armored vehicles, which allegedly belonged to the Afghan army before the #Taliban took over control of the country, were spotted in #Iran , images shared on social media show.
https://twitter.com/AsaadHannaa/status/1433174988706783238
