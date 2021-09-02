This piece has been updated to mention reporting from The Denver Post.

Students and parents all over Douglas County, Colorado took to the streets Wednesday morning to protest a countywide school mask mandate.

The organized walkout reportedly occurred around 9:30 a.m., just two days after the county’s health department issued a mask order requiring all staff and students from preschool to 12th grade to wear masks (via The Denver Channel ). Some of the loudest voices were heard at Thunder Ridge High School.

“These people agree with me. They hate masks, and I do too,” said Thunder Ridge student Cole Bradley of the students behind him.

“I believe that masks, they’ve been going from mostly two years now, this is going to be the third year of my high school career that’s compromised. I want a normal high school career there. If you are scared you could stay home,” said student Austin Knapp.

Thunder Ridge High School students were joined by Ranch View Middle School students and their parents.”There’s enough parents, and there’s enough scientific data to show otherwise, that this is just not a necessary option that they have to take, and there are enough students that feel the same way,” said […]