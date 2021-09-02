The Democrat-led House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol breach has requested that a number of telecommunications companies preserve the phone records of a group of GOP lawmakers and former President Donald Trump.

Despite a recent FBI determination that there is no evidence that the incidents of Jan. 6 were part of a planned insurrection, House Democrats are now trying to find evidence of their previous claim that Republicans colluded with the Capitol rioters.

Last month, select committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced that the panel would be sending letters to social media and telecommunications companies requesting that they preserve relevant conversations surrounding the events of Jan. 6.

Thompson is declining to name which members of Congress are being targeted, but it has been widely reported that among them are ardent Trump supporters and those involved in the “Stop the Steal” rally that led into the Capitol breach.

GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), and Jody Hice (Ga.) are some the more notable names whose records will reportedly be reviewed by the committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — who spoke […]