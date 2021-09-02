Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is rounding up support to boot Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the Republican caucus.

Odds are neither one will serve past early 2023. Cheney is down by 23 points against a rock and New Jersey is looking to eliminate Kinzinger’s district. Neither one are real Republicans anyway. I know, I certainly won’t miss them, will you?

Booting them from the caucus is anything but symbolic. First of all, they will lose all of their committee assignments unless they join the Democratic party. Secondly, they will be unable to spy for Nancy Pelosi and thirdly, it guarantees that both will be defeated in 2022 since neither can run as Republicans.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have predicted the end of the Trump era in the United States. It reminds me of popular graffiti about the philosopher Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche. “God is Dead” Nietzsche. Then after his death, the graffiti read, “Nietzsche is Dead” God. Let’s see who is still in the political theater in 2024 and who does not make the cut.

My money is on Trump, either as a candidate or as a kingmaker. He will be effective either way.

Biggs is circulating […]