The Biden administration was recently caught lying about the White House dog, Major, and his history of biting Secret Service agents , according to newly released emails.

On “The Glenn Beck Radio Program,” Glenn argued that, if the current administration is willing to lie about something so meaningless to the American people, what else are they willing to lie about? For instance, the State Department claims that there are only about 200 American citizens left in Afghanistan who want to be evacuated. But Glenn has heard very different reports from people on the ground. Is it safe to assume they’re currently lying to us about all kinds of things — from the “new and improved” Taliban, to the number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan? Watch the video clip below for more details: Want more from Glenn Beck?

