In some administrations, a Vice President is essentially powerless. George H.W. Bush did nothing but wait for his turn during the Reagan administration. Dan Quayle’s original role in the Bush-41 White House was to do outreach until they realized he was a bumbling idiot. Al Gore was even less hands on than his predecessor.

Dick Cheney ran the country as Vice President, demonstrating a sharp contrast to the previous three VPs. Joe Biden, as Barack Obama’s VP, was somewhere in between the three useless VP’s and the Deep State commander who immediately preceded him. He was given a steady feed of foreign relations assignments because Obama wasn’t a fan of meeting world leaders outside of the White House.

Biden also handled some of the Obama regime’s dirty work for two reasons. First, he was good at it. Biden’s a natural when it comes to evil schemes. Second, there were so many actions being undertaken by Obama and his Deep State cronies that Biden took the overflow when Susan Rice et al were too busy doing other dastardly deeds. There was usually a layer of plausible deniability shielding Obama though he was always right there beneath the layers of protection.

As for Mike Pence, he was too busy scheming against his president to do anything useful.

Kamala Harris has tried on multiple occasions to insert herself as the de facto leader of the free world, and for the most part Biden didn’t resist early on. She was assigned in the first couple of months of their regime to handle calls with foreign leaders. This was extremely out of the ordinary as the new president ALWAYS makes first contact with important allies. Some speculated that the White House feared his declining mental acuity would be too apparent to anyone who spoke to him for more than 15 seconds. They wanted to keep it hidden as long as possible.

As the weeks (yes, it only took weeks) rolled on after Inauguration Day, the rift between Team Biden and Team Obama — aka Team Harris — began widening. Some of Biden’s allies started treating the other side of the White House as adversaries, only to find that Team Harris was already taking the same stance. Biden loyalists led by Chief of Staff Ron Klain and shadow president Jill Biden realized Harris was grabbing for power, or to be more accurate, the Obama holdovers were grabbing for power through her. So, they shafted her with the unofficial “Border Czar” role and sent the message: It wasn’t her turn yet.

When the Afghanistan situation hit their tables, Team Harris saw an opportunity to reestablish her as the foreign affairs guru. She was doing fewer and fewer calls with world leaders and may have been aware that she would not be going to the G7 Summit.

Team Harris wanted to make a splash with the Afghanistan withdrawal. They went to the Generals and quietly reminded them that Harris could be their boss in the near future, but sources indicate it wasn’t the posturing wasn’t necessary. They already wanted her squarely inserted into the middle of the Afghanistan decision, so Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and others requested her presence and solicited her input during Afghanistan briefings with Biden.

But the meetings didn’t go well. It didn’t take long for Team Harris to realize it may not be wise to be attached to the surrender. Yes, most Americans wanted U.S. troops to finally leave Afghanistan, but the briefings alerted Harris and her team to the clear risks involved with leaving a weak Afghan government to contend with a reinvigorated Taliban. Intelligence reports told them that the Taliban was very prepared to seize power while the Afghan government was ill-suited to keep it. She knew it could go well based on the numbers in their advantage but she also realized it could blow up. So, she hedged her bets.

When asked about the decision in April, Harris made sure to note that it was Biden’s decision but left room for her to take credit for her “last voice in the room” counsel if things went well. According to the NY Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said she was the “last person in the room” with President Biden when he made the decision to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Harris was asked about Biden’s statement that he wanted the VP to be “the last voice in the room,” particularly when making big decisions, like he was when he served as vice president under Barack Obama.

Harris confirmed that was the case regarding the move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” Harris said regarding the decision, which was announced earlier this month.

“He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes … is the right thing to do.”

Harris was there for the briefings. She was the “last voice in the room” before Biden allegedly made the decision. She had the opportunity to say what should have been said many times between the April meetings and the July-August withdrawal, that we needed to get every American and every piece of equipment out of Afghanistan BEFORE the military left. In a best-case scenario, American civilians would have been almost fully evacuated before a single military member had left.

It’s much easier to evacuate when one has control of the situation than in the middle of a tumultuous exchange of power. Harris knew this as well if not better than mentally failing Biden. As the “last voice in the room,” she should have said the obvious. Why didn’t she?

This is where the blood really spills all over her hands. This is speculation, but based on everything we’ve seen so far, there are only two viable possibilities. The first and less likely is that she DID say something but was ignored. Considering the status of the relationship between the two camps, it’s almost certain that if she had said something, we would know that definitively by now through leaks from Team Harris.

Mainstream media, which is doing its best to like her despite her unlikable nature, would love to spread rumors about a Harris objection, and Team Harris would have leaked the information no later than 24-hours after the last troop left Afghanistan. It behooves them to start distancing themselves early. With some in the Democrat-friendly press already talking about life without Joe Biden in the Oval Office, the iron for Team Harris to strike has been hot for at least a week, but gets colder with every story of disaster that emerges from Afghanistan.

Sadly, such stories are already coming out.

The second and more likely reason she didn’t object to Joe’s/Jill’s/Klain’s plan is that Team Harris knew the crisis would likely happen. Perhaps the Obama Deep State holdovers warned her. Perhaps they planned it. However it went down, Team Harris saw failure and American deaths as the best opportunity to start the process of moving the Bidens out of the future Harris Oval Office. Thus far, she has been quietly supportive of the decision without taking the blame for the move.

A story leaked before Biden’s first Afghanistan press conference following the Taliban assault on Kabul that Harris specifically did not want to be in front of the camera with Biden when he delivered it. According to Kyle Becker:

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly did not want any part of facing the music on Sunday after the catastrophic collapse of Afghanistan. The U.S. humiliation on the world stage set off public demands to hear from the president; but in the absence of the Commander-in-Chief, any White House explanation about the disastrous finale in a two-decades-long war would have sufficed.

According to multiple reports, Harris was asked to address the American people on Sunday about the unraveling situation in the war-torn country, but refused. As the Taliban threatened the lives of thousands of Americans and allies in Kabul, pressure mounted on the White House to look the people in the eye and explain what happened. Yet, no one did.

A well-placed source inside the White House informs Becker News that Kamala Harris objected to addressing the nation on Sunday. The source reports that Kamala Harris could be heard screaming, “They will not pin this s*** on me!” Furthermore, the source reports that Jill Biden was at Camp David deflecting calls being made for Joe Biden.

The report is corroborated by OANN’s Jack Posobiec, who provides the account that Harris objected to addressing the American people.

“Shade War going hot – Kamala refused a request to do a presser today,” Posobiec reported. “Said she was focused on Haiti not Afghanistan. Now staffers for the rival teams have been openly fighting all day, per WH official.”

As the Biden-Harris regime unravels over Afghanistan, Team Harris is positioning the VP to take over soon. But she cannot run away from her role in all of this no matter how much leftist media tries to spin it for her.

