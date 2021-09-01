U.S.-LOS ANGELES-SCHOOL CAMPUS-COVID-19 VACCINATION Chinese state media showed up at a Los Angeles high school on Monday to capture and disseminate images of students getting immunized against COVID-19.

China’s official news agency Xinhua took pictures of several children getting shots at Woodrow Wilson High School during the launch of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s first mobile vaccination clinic. Officials say teams will eventually visit every middle and high school campus in the district to offer first and second Pfizer doses to eligible students and employees. Children ages 12 to 15 must have an adult present, while 16- and 17-year-olds need a signed consent form. More than 600,000 pupils are enrolled in LAUSD, the second-largest public education system in America.

One of the images showing an LAUSD student was posted on Xinhua’s verified Twitter account promoting an article that claims the U.S. report on the origins of COVID-19 is “politicized,” citing a Chinese expert. The social media platform identifies the account as “China state-affiliated media.” The U.S. report on #COVID19 origins, conducted by its intelligence community, is ironic and politicized, South China Morning Post reported citing a Chinese expert https://t.co/KMuXdLTcCJ pic.twitter.com/Ij8SLGTPRc

The adolescent’s […]