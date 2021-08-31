(AP Photo/David Goldman, File) As if you needed a reason to dislike the CDC more, here’s one for you.

According to SPCA International, a CDC-issued ban on the importation of animals from certain countries is what has been the primary barrier for the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan. The ban was placed earlier this year because of a rise in fraudulent rabies certificates that were being submitted with importation requests from more than 100 countries.

From NPR in June: “We’re doing this to make sure that we protect the health and safety of dogs that are imported into the United States, as well as protect the public’s health,” Dr. Emily Pieracci of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells NPR.” And later: That was accompanied by an increase in dog importations, along with a jump in dogs entering the country with falsified or fraudulent rabies certificates, Pieracci says. During 2020, the CDC discovered more than 450 dogs arriving in the U.S. with falsified or fraudulent rabies certificates, a 52% increase compared with the previous two years, she says. Despite this ongoing ban, SPCA International applied for an exemption to the order, but was met with additional roadblocks from the CDC. […]