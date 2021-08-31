According to a new report, the United States turned down an offer from the Taliban to take full control of Kabul, allowing thousands of U.S. citizens, allies and others to evacuate.

The report from the Washington Post alleges that the Taliban offered President Joe Biden to take over the city as they remained outside until the withdraw deadline of August 31st came. The U.S. denied the offer, allowing the Taliban to storm in and take control of Kabul.

The Washington Post reported:

In a hastily arranged in-person meeting, senior U.S. military leaders in Doha — including McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command — spoke with Abdul Ghani Baradar , head of the Taliban’s political wing.

“We have a problem,” Baradar said, according to the U.S. official. “We have two options to deal with it: You [the United States military] take responsibility for securing Kabul or you have to allow us to do it.”

Throughout the day, Biden had remained resolute in his decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan. The collapse of the Afghan government hadn’t changed his mind. McKenzie, aware of those orders, told Baradar that the U.S. mission was only to evacuate American […]