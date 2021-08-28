People walk along the beach near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Aug. 3, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico is projected to be a category 4 major storm when it makes landfall on Sunday near New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the region.

Ida briefly made landfall Friday over the western portion of Cuba before emerging back into the open ocean with nothing to stop it from intensifying.

Water surface temperatures in Ida’s projected path are sultry. The water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is between 85-90° along the projected path of Hurricane Ida. This heat will fuel rapid strengthening into a major hurricane this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QYiw2Ny3W0 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 27, 2021 Warm waters are fuel for tropical cyclones which are not challenged by heavy wind shear. The waters between the center of Ida and the Louisiana coast are up to 88 degrees, and the storm is moving fast and unopposed, meaning there is little time to prepare as it straightens. Waking up to dual hot towers on #ida rotating around each other. Deep convection around the center on […]