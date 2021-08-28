Tony Gutierrez Last month, my colleague Jerry Wilson shared a story about rock legend Eric Clapton announcing he would no longer play venues that require concert goers to show proof of vaccination against COVID. This came as Clapton’s native U.K. imposed vaccine mandates for anyone seeking to enter many entertainment sites, including bars and nightclubs.

Now, the guitar god has doubled down on his opposition to vaccine mandates by releasing a new song, “This Has Gotta Stop.” Eric Clapton appears to level more criticism at Covid-19 vaccinations and the lockdown on his new song, “This Has Gotta Stop” https://t.co/kvr6eIuJm6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 27, 2021 As Jerry noted in his piece, and what the people attacking Clapton for his words and actions on COVID may not realize, is that Clapton is approaching the highly contentious issue from a personal perspective — his own, frightening experience after taking the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which he’s previously written publicly about. The lyrics of the new song hammer that point home. “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning,” he wrote at the time . As he sings in “This Has Gotta Stop,” “I knew that something was going on wrong/When you […]