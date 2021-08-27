In the wake of the terrible Afghanistan suicide bombing that ripped through the Abbey Gate of the Kabul Airport killing 13 heroic US soldiers, one brave liberal magazine was asking all of the right questions. While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: The United States Marine Corps. https://t.co/McpwdD0g8M — VICE News (@VICENews) August 26, 2021 Now, obviously Vice Magazine had this piece ready to publish before the suicide bombs hit Kabul. After all, a piece of investigative journalism this riveting and ground-breaking is many months, if not years, in the making. How many neo-Nazis did Vice report were found to be serving in the US Marines? Vice reported that sixteen currently serving Marines over the past three years were allegedly either neo-Nazis or vaguely labeled as “extremists”. A further seven former Marines over the past three years, Vice reported, identified with either neo-Nazism or the so-called “extreme right” — another vague charge Vice likes to slap on people it doesn’t like.

