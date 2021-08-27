The veterans’ community has rallied around a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command after posting to social media a rebuke of senior officers for how they handled Afghanistan.

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller on Thursday posted a video he recorded in the aftermath of the deadly Kabul airport bombing that killed 11 Marines, one Army Green Beret, and one Navy corpsman, along with scores of Afghans. In the video, Scheller wore his service uniform while issuing an extraordinary public challenge to his chain of command. Scheller calmly addressed the camera in what became a viral video that got him booted out of the Marine Corps on Friday.

While some veterans remarked privately that Scheller had set a bad example to younger service members, others hailed him as a courageous leader who had the courage to speak up.

Supporters quickly organized a grass roots campaign to reinstate Scheller. One man whose social media account identifies him as retired from Marine Force Recon, a special operations unit, asked people to take action on Scheller’s behalf, asking that he be reinstated.

“Here’s the public affairs office for the United States Marine Corps,” wrote Anthony Slate on LinkedIn. “I suggest we the people contact […]