White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had her standard redirect-and-deflect press briefing today. One tidbit that is drawing some attention was her response to whether the White House would be able to guarantee all Americans and allies who want to leave will be able to leave Afghanistan.

“I don’t think we can guarantee” that all Americans who want to get out will get out of Afghanistan, she said.

This is a stark change from the semi-bold rhetoric the regime was using in previous days. That alone is infuriating, but it’s what she said afterwards that is absolutely shocking [emphasis added]:

“But what we can do is work toward — and this is what the President directed the Secretary of State — to continue diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure means for third country nationals, Afghans with visas who may be eligible for our programs, of course any American citizen who remains in country to leave the country even after the U.S. military presence ends.”

Joe Biden has the State Department calling on others to extract our stranded citizens. Let that sink in.

The United States military is going to be out of Afghanistan on August 31. They may be leaving even sooner after news broke today that the Taliban was in the U.S. military area at the airport in Kabul, prompting speculation our military was expediting retreat. Psaki denied it with a single-word response, but can we trust anything she says?

UPDATE – Psaki when asked during the press briefing if the U.S. withdrawal date has been brought forward: "No." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2021

In case there was any chance that Psaki simply misspoke or was misunderstood about her assertion that the regime was calling on other nations to save our stranded citizens, she reiterated the policy in her subsequent statements [emphasis added]:

“There’s a means and mechanisms for that [getting stranded Americans out of Afghanistan],” she continued. “Those conversations are ongoing. That’s our objective. Our commitment does not change on … August 31st. Obviously we need to figure out the operational mechanism which is the conversation that’s underway.”

Conversations? Why are we having conversations? We are the United States of America. The terrorist Taliban group has thousands of our citizens trapped in the nation we handed them earlier this month. We do not need to have conversations. We need to use our vast resources to get our people out of harm’s way.

At this point, I’m completely befuddled. I had extremely low expectations about the Biden regime’s policies before he was installed into the White House, but even those expectations were far too high. They are actively and aggressively working to weaken this nation and make us the feeble former superpower that Biden, Barack Obama, and all of their cronies envision.

This is the weakest we have looked as a nation since before our emergence following World War I. Our military is being turned into a woke, vaccinated, impotent group of men and women. They didn’t sign up for this level of weakness. They chose to defend our nation and the Constitution, but what’s happened in the last few months is an insult to everything they believe.

America does not ask for permission to save our citizens. We do not look to others to be strong on our behalf. At least we didn’t used to until the Biden regime took over. They are destroying us faster than I could have imagined.

