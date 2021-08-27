Kamala Harris on Friday returned to Washington after spending a week in Southeast Asia.

Harris and Biden remained silent for several days as the Taliban took control over Afghanistan. Kamala Harris then hopped on Air Force Two and traveled to Singapore and Vietnam as Americans were left stranded behind enemy lines.

Harris stopped for a photo op after deplaning at Joint Base Andrews – then walked away laughing as a reporter asked her if Americans are “safer” after Biden’s botched withdrawal.

This is the second time Kamala Harris has cackled at reporters asking questions about Americans trapped in Afghanistan.Last week Kamala Harris giggled as reporters asked serious questions about Americans in grave danger because of Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops before civilians.