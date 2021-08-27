The big news for Vaccine Stasi is the FDA’s recent approval of a Pfizer COVID vaccine. Notice I said “A,” not “the.” This matters as Karens move to mandate the Jab across the fruited plain. The odds are good that the vax they want to make you take is not the FDA-approved juice.

I’m not the sort to belly up to the media buffet, so I can’t say for certain how they’ve been spinning it, but the noise that reaches me suggests they are not differentiating in any detail between the two. The FDA has approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, not the Pfizer-BioNTech that has been racking up points on the VAERS charts in its first few months of access.

The approved shot has very low or limited stock, while the latter is like lemon chicken on your local restaurant’s specials menu. There’s a lot of it, and it has to move. And while the FDA has noted that they are legally distinct and the Pfizer-BioNTech Jab only has experimental emergency use authorization (EUA), the truth-tellers in politics and media, unions, and school boards, are probably unaware or uninterested in marking the distinction.

And that would be because the FDA is not just […]