A new study out of Israel has seemingly confirmed that individuals who have natural immunity have better protection against the NEW DELTA VARIANT than people who are fully vaccinated.

The team of researchers, from Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University, published their study earlier this week to medRxiv.org . ‘This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, ‘ the team of researchers wrote . Not just a little bit better either. People who have taken both doses of the Pfizer jab are 13 TIMES more likely to have a breakthrough infection, and are even at a “greater risk for Covid-19 hospitalizations.”

TRENDING: WATCH: Ashli Babbitt’s Husband Appears on Tucker Carlson to Respond to MSNBC Interview With Her Killer

The researchers conducted an extensive study on 800,000 individuals that were broken into 3 groups. People who had received either one or two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were compared with unvaccinated individuals who have natural immunity, because they had already recovered from the virus. SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccinees had a 13.06-fold (95% CI, 8.08 to 21.11) increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant […]