AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP AFP Contributor / Contributor via Getty Images Several explosions occurred near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday in Afghanistan, and a branch of the terrorist group, the Islamic State, is suspected to have played a part in the attacks.

The group is known as “ISIS-K,” which specifies it as the “Khorasan” branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan. Khorasan is a wider historical region and “a vast territory now lying in northeastern Iran, southern Turkmenistan, and northern Afghanistan,” per Britannica .

A 2018 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies noted,“Like the Islamic State’s core leadership in Iraq and Syria, IS-K seeks to establish a Caliphate beginning in South and Central Asia, governed by sharia law, which will expand as Muslims from across the region and world join.”

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the group was formed six years ago “by disaffected Pakistani Taliban.” It has gone through with dozens of attacks in Afghanistan this year. “American military and intelligence analysts say threats from the group include a bomb-laden truck, suicide bombers infiltrating the crowd outside Hamid Karzai International Airport and mortar strikes against the airfield,” the outlet reported on Wednesday.

