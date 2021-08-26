Image Credit: Twitter screenshot Video out of Europe purports to show people of France dining outside restaurants in protest of draconian Covid vaccine passport measures.

In the footage circulating on social media, numerous diners are seen having picnics in the middle of the street while empty restaurant storefronts are seen in the background. The diners are reportedly protesting the new “health pass” imposed by the French government on August 1, which is intended to restrict access to businesses to people who have not been fully vaccinated.

“French citizens boycott vaccine passports by eating right in front of nearly empty, vaxx-only bars and restaurants,” reads one Twitter caption.

“If people think Americans are rebellious when faced with any kind of directive from their government, they should check out France,” another person wrote.

In recent weeks, the French have been rising up and speaking out against the Covid lockdowns and vaccine passports. Video of various cities in France protesting against the Vax Pass yesterday – they’re not all there, there were protests in 250 places – but it gives you an idea. We HAVE the numbers, we CAN defeat the globalists. Keep the faith ��

pic.twitter.com/qYYnaRdZIH — Nat (@Arwenstar) August 22, 2021 FRANCE: ACTIVISTS […]