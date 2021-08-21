AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Remember last weekend, when the mainstream press dutifully reported that Joe Biden was heading to Camp David, on vacation, that he was expected to stay there until at least Wednesday? Boy, does that seem like a lifetime ago now.

Of course, he didn’t stay in Maryland at the presidential retreat. As we reported , he was roused from his nap on Monday to begin pointing fingers over the debacle that is his administration’s ill-planned decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

But Biden didn’t stay in the White House long — not even 24 hours. As Nick Arama wrote: He came back from Camp David on Monday, gave an angry speech about Afghanistan, then took no questions, turned on his heel, and headed back to Camp David. Then Biden emerged again to give an exclusive interview with ABC News’ friendliest possible “journalist” — the former Bill Clinton aide, George Stephanopoulos — and even that turned into nonsensical ball of nothing. No word if, in this instance, he saw his own shadow.

Then there was the speech to the American people, which was quickly shown to be a string of lies by everyone, including the State Department and the legacy media […]