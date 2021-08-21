People joked that when Australia banned people from drinking alcohol without a mask , that would have been a bridge too far. It can not be confirmed if that was indeed the “one thing too many.” But it can be confirmed that things have finally popped off between the repressive, police state Australian government and Aussies who still remember what freedom feels like. One of the protesters was a young girl. She was holding a sign that said “Let me play.” She also got pepper-sprayed by the police. Allegedly. I throw an “allegedly” in there because the video doesn’t actually show the girl getting pepper-sprayed by police. But Australian police have also (allegedly) caused a man to deny of a heart attac k when he wouldn’t mask up. It’s also not the first time they’ve pepper-sprayed girls . So I know what I believe to be true at least.

This was amidst the chaos of Australians who have had enough. America, here’s where we need to pay attention. Australia didn’t go straight from asking people to wear a mask to all-out chaos in the streets. This was after months of repressive lockdowns. Where people’s movements were restricted and police went […]