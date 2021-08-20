Chelsea Mitchell (center) runs between two male athletes who switched over from the boys’ team Ninety-six percent (96%) of people say male athletes should not be allowed to compete against females or should have a separate competition category.
That’s according to the latest unscientific poll of 1,080 people at SharylAttkisson.com.
Fewer than 1% said male athletes should be allowed to compete against females “no questions asked.”
Should male athletes be allowed to compete against females?
<1% Yes; no questions asked
<1% Yes; no questions asked

3% It depends81% No way<1% I'm not sure15% Create a separate category for them
Read the whole story at sharylattkisson.com
