Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016. After leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012-2013 season, his success as a quarterback tapered off significantly.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. That season he had been benched in favor of journeyman Blaine Gabbert as the 49ers limped to an abysmal 2-14 record.

Kaepernick was not signed during free agency, probably because teams determined his anti-American stunts would cause more trouble than he was worth.

If Kaepernick had been good enough to start in the NFL, some teams no doubt would have been willing to overlook his anthem protests . However, no front office was going to tolerate such antics from a backup quarterback who may never see the field.

That’s clearly what Kaepernick is — a backup at best. Yet an annual EA Sports video game is trying to push a different narrative.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football […]